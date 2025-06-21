Hassan Nasrallah’s aide was assassinated in Tehran

File photo of the late Hezbollah chief hassan Nasrallah and his aide Abu Ali Khalil who was assassinated today in Tehran , Iran

the pr0–Hezbollah Al-Akhbar newspaper reported the assassination of the aide to the late Hezbollah Secretary-General, Hassan Nasrallah, known as “Abu Ali Khalil,” in the Iranian capital, Tehran, as a result of an Israeli attack.

A few days ago, “Abu Ali Khalil,” according to photos circulating on social media, was in Iraq before heading to Iran.

This comes as the Israeli war on areas in Iran continues, while the Iranian Revolutionary Guard has responded to Israel with waves of missiles and drones since June 13.

EL NASHRA TRANSLATED FOM ARABIC