Trump  still pursuing diplomacy with Iran, will make a decision ‘within 2 weeks on whether to join Israel’

Trump still pursuing diplomacy with Iran, will make a decision “within two weeks” on whether to join Israel’

President Trump will make a decision “within two weeks” on whether to join Israel’s war against Iran to eliminate its nuclear program, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Thursday.

Citing the “chance for substantial negotiations” with Iran, Trump is leaving the door open to a diplomatic solution in the coming days that could avert a major escalation in the Middle East.

Trump met with his top national security team in the Situation Room on Thursday — the third such meeting in three days. He’s seriously considering joining the war, but wants to ensure three things are true, U.S. officials say:

That a military strike is truly necessary.

That the operation wouldn’t drag the U.S. into a prolonged war in the Middle East.

And most of all, that it would achieve the goal of destroying Iran’s nuclear program.

“I have a message directly from the president: ‘Based on the fact that there is a chance for substantial negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision on whether or not to go within the next two weeks,’” Leavitt said at Thursday’s White House briefing.

Leavitt made clear that any diplomatic deal must ensure that Iran cannot enrich uranium or build a nuclear weapon.

As Trump has deliberated in recent days over whether to join the war, special envoy Steve Witkoff has maintained direct communication with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, as Axios reported Wednesday.

Trump said Wednesday that Iran still wants to negotiate with the U.S. and has even proposed sending a delegation to the White House.

He cautioned, however, that it was getting “very late” for talks and he may soon authorize strikes on Iran’s nuclear program.

U.S. officials said no meeting between U.S. and Iranian officials has been set yet.

The foreign ministers of France, Germany and the U.K., along with the European Union’s foreign policy chief, are set to meet with Araghchi in Geneva on Friday, a source with knowledge of the situation said.

Leavitt said the U.S. will evaluate what comes out of that meeting. “The president always wants to use diplomacy, but is not afraid to use force if necessary,” she stressed.

A European official said the EU’s foreign policy chief spoke by phone with Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday and informed him of the planned meeting with his Iranian counterpart.

U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy met with Rubio and Witkoff at the White House on Thursday, and tweeted that a “window now exists within the next two weeks to achieve a diplomatic solution.”

