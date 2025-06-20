Pro-Palestinian activists say they damaged planes at UK military base

Pro-Palestinian activists in Britain said they had broken into a Royal Air Force base in central England on Friday and damaged two military aircraft.

The campaign group Palestine Action said that its activists had entered the Brize Norton base in Oxfordshire and escaped undetected.

“Flights depart daily from the base to RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus,” the group said on X accompanied by video footage. “From Cyprus, British planes collect intelligence, refuel fighter jets and transport weapons to commit genocide in Gaza.”