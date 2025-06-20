Berri confirms that Hezbollah will not participate in the war, dismisses Qassem’s remarks

Visitors to Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri told Al Jadeed TV that “the statement attributed to Berri that Hezbollah will not participate in the war is confirmed, while the statement of Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem is a principled position that the party can only take because it is in solidarity with Iran.” This came after Qassem announced that the party is not neutral and is acting as it sees fit in confronting the war on Iran.

Berri’s visitors expressed his surprise at some people’s description of Sheikh Naim Qassem speech as if it were a response to his remarks.

The visitors added that “Berri confirmed to US Special Envoy to Syria Thomas Barrak that Lebanon is prepared to implement Resolution 1701, but Israel is preventing its implementation.”

The visitors also added that “Barrak will visit former Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt to apologize for what former US Envoy Morgan Ortagus had previously said to him,” when she told him that drugs were harmful in response to his criticism of her.

Qassem didn’t learn his lesson

In a related development Israeli Defense minister Israel Katz blasted Qassems speech , saying he didn’t learn his lesson

