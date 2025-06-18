Time for the U.S. to say No to Netanyahu — Enough doing other countries’ dirty work

File Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and former Israeli PM Ariel Sharon. Sharon in 2003 dragged the US into a war with Iraq and Netanyahu in 2025 is trying to drag the US into war with Iran . The war on Iraq

By Vlad Green, Op-Ed

It is becoming increasingly clear that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is trying to drag the United States into a catastrophic war with Iran — just as Ariel Sharon helped steer America toward war with Iraq in 2003. Back then, Sharon amplified the Bush administration’s fears of weapons of mass destruction and terrorist threats in Iraq, encouraging U.S. military intervention under the guise of regional security. The result? A war that devastated Iraq, destabilized the Middle East, and cost America dearly in lives, money, and global credibility.

We cannot afford to repeat that mistake.

Today, Netanyahu — politically embattled and fighting for his survival — is escalating tensions with Iran, knowing full well that Israel cannot handle a full-scale confrontation alone. And just like Sharon before him, he is hoping Washington will step in and finish what he started.

But this time, Donald Trump is president, not George W. Bush. And Trump, to his credit, was close to reaching an agreement with Iran during his previous term. Channels were open. Tehran was feeling the economic squeeze. Peace, or at least de-escalation, was within reach.

Netanyahu has chosen war instead — not because it is necessary, but because it serves his short-term political needs. It is a calculated gamble: provoke Iran, trigger a wider conflict, and draw the U.S. into a war that would shift attention away from his corruption trials, coalition breakdowns, and collapsing public support.

Let’s be blunt: America has done this before — too many times. Vietnam. Iraq. Afghanistan. Libya. Syria. Each of these wars was supposed to be quick, justified, and winnable. All of them turned into quagmires. All of them left the U.S. weaker, not stronger.

Now Netanyahu wants to add Iran to that list. He may see war as a path to redemption. But for the United States, it would be a trap.

President Trump must hold the line. He must resist being pulled into yet another war that serves a foreign leader’s ambition more than America’s national interest. The Iranian regime is under immense pressure. The population is discontent. A smart strategy of diplomacy and containment — not bombs — can yield results. But only if the U.S. refuses to take the bait.

It is time to say clearly and without apology: No more wars for Netanyahu. No more sacrificing American lives and resources to solve the political problems of others. This is the moment for President Trump to stand firm, reject escalation, and show that real strength lies in restraint.

Enough doing other countries’ dirty work.