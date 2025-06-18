Iran uses hypersonic missiles in latest attack. Israel starts repatriating citizens, updates

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said early Wednesday it had fired hypersonic missiles towards Israel as the conflict between the two arch nemeses entered its sixth day. Israel on Wednesday began repatriating citizens stranded abroad by flight cancellations resulting from the conflict with Iran.

HIGHLIGHTS

Nearly 800 Chinese citizens have been evacuated from Iran since Israel launched military strikes against the country last week, said the Chinese foreign ministry.



Iran fired another overnight barrage of missiles as the conflict with Israel entered its sixth day. Reporting from Tel Aviv, FRANCE 24’s Catherine Norris-Trent says it was another interrupted night’s sleep in the city as residents rushed to shelters while the Iron Dome defence system kicked into action

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said his country will show no mercy towards Israel’s rulers, hours after US President Donald Trump demanded Tehran’s “unconditional surrender”.

Israel is running low on defensive Arrow missile interceptors, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing an unnamed US official.

“Since the conflict [against Iran] escalated in June, the Pentagon has sent more missile defense assets into the region, and now there is concern about the U.S. burning through interceptors as well,” said the US daily.

The report quotes an analyst calling on “the Israelis and their friends” to “move with all deliberate haste” because “we cannot afford to sit and play catch”.

Iran’s state TV has broadcast footage of an Israeli Hermes drone that it says was shot down in the central Iranian province of Isfahan.





