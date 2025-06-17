Trump team proposes Iran talks this week on nuclear deal, ceasefire

File : This combination of pictures shows US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff after a meeting with Russian officials at Diriyah Palace, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on February 18, 2025 (L); and Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaking to AFP during an interview at the Iranian consulate in Jeddah on March 7, 2025. (Photo by EVELYN HOCKSTEIN and Amer HILABI / various sources / AFP)

The White House is discussing with Iran the possibility of a meeting this week between U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, according to four sources briefed on the issue.

The objective would be to discuss a diplomatic initiative involving a nuclear deal and an end to the war between Israel and Iran.

The meeting hasn’t been finalized yet, but it is part of a last-ditch effort by President Trump to swerve away from war and back toward dealmaking.

“A meeting with the Iranians this week is under consideration,” a U.S. official confirmed.

The meeting could be a make-or-break moment for the question of whether the U.S. will join the war in order to eliminate Iran’s nuclear program militarily.

Trump sees the massive bunker busters needed to destroy Iran’s underground enrichment facility at Fordow — which the U.S. has and Israel does not — as a key point of leverage to get Iran to cut a deal, a senior U.S. official said.

Describing the decision on bunker busters as an “inflection point,” the official said Trump “thinks in terms of deals and leverage. And this is leverage.”

“They do want to talk,” the senior official continued. “But what we don’t know is, ‘have they been brought to their knees fully so that they realize that in order to have a country, they have to talk?’ And assuming they get there, is there any degree of enrichment you would allow them to have?”

Trump has so far declined to directly participate in Israel’s attacks on Iran, but he has made clear that Iran must be prevented from obtaining a nuclear weapon one way or another.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing him to join the war and bomb Fordow.

Trump has continued to insist he believes he can make a deal, particularly given Iran’s weak negotiating position.

Trump shocked the Middle East with a Truth Social post on Monday night in which he called on Iranian civilians to evacuate Tehran immediately.

Shortly thereafter, Trump cut short his trip to the G7 summit in Canada to return to Washington and focus on the war.

These two moves, together with reports of explosions in Tehran, led to reports in the Israeli press and on social media that the U.S. had joined the war.

White House spokesperson Alex Pfeiffer denied the reports. “American forces are maintaining their defensive posture, and that has not changed. We will defend American interests,” he wrote on X.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reiterated that message in an interview on Fox News and stressed Trump is still seeking a deal. “President Trump hopes there will be peace,” he said.

Behind the scenes: The Trump administration discussed the meeting proposal with Iran on Monday, the sources said.