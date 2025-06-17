Trump calls for Iran’s ‘unconditional surrender’, says he knows exactly where Khamanei is hiding

President Trump met with his national security team in the White House Situation Room for around one hour and 20 minutes on Tuesday to make decisions about U.S. policy towards the war between Israel and Iran.

Ahead of the meeting, three U.S. officials said Trump was seriously considering joining the war and launching a U.S. strike against Iran’s nuclear facilities, especially its underground uranium enrichment facility in Fordow.

Trump returned early from the G7 summit to focus on Iran, telling reporters on Air Force One overnight that he wasn’t interested in a “ceasefire” but a “real end” to the war and to Iran’s nuclear program.

The White House has discussed the idea of meeting directly with the Iranians this week, but Trump said that would “depend what happens when I get back” to Washington.

Two Israeli officials told Axios that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli defense establishment continue to believe that Trump is likely to enter the war in the coming days to bomb Iran’s underground enrichment facility.

So far the U.S. has helped Israel defend itself from incoming missiles, but declined to take part in offensive operations.

Amid growing signs that the U.S. could strike Iran, Vice President J.D. Vance pushed back against criticism from prominent MAGA voices about Trump getting involved in the war.

“The president has shown remarkable restraint in keeping our military’s focus on protecting our troops and protecting our citizens,” Vance wrote in a lengthy X post stressing Trump’s consistency on the Iran nuclear issue.

“He may decide he needs to take further action to end Iranian enrichment.”

Trump himself signaled his thinking in a series of belligerent posts on Truth Social ahead of the Situation Room meeting.