Putin warns Khamanei, after talking with Trump , his regime is in danger

Putin, being told by Trump he won’t impose restrain on Israel, warned Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, stating that his regime is in danger.

At Iran’s urging, Russian President Vladimir Putin contacted US President Donald Trump to address the intensifying conflict between Israel and Iran, delivering a grave warning to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei that his regime’s survival is at stake, Israel Hayom reported\

Russia has started taking an active role in the diplomatic efforts surrounding the conflict between Iran and Israel. According to information obtained by Israel Hayom, Putin initiated a phone call with his American counterpart, President Trump, at Iran’s request.

Following the conversation, in which Trump likely made it clear that he would not restrain Israel, Putin sent a warning to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, stating that his regime is in danger. Putin informed Khamenei of the call’s outcomes and advised him to move quickly toward negotiations. Additionally, Putin ordered the evacuation of Russian embassy personnel from Tehran.

Against the backdrop of Putin’s warning, US President Donald Trump spoke on Sunday to ABC News, expressing openness to Putin’s involvement in mediating between Israel and Iran. “He’s ready,” Trump said. “He called me about it. We had a long conversation about it.”

Israel’s surprise attack on Iran had an obvious goal of sharply disrupting Tehran’s nuclear programme and lengthening the time it would need to develop an atomic weapon.

But the scale of the attacks, Israel’s choice of targets, and its politicians’ own words suggest another, longer-term ambition: toppling the regime itself.

The strikes early on Friday hit not just Iran’s nuclear facilities and missile factories but also key figures in the country’s military chain of command and its nuclear scientists, blows that appear aimed at diminishing Iran’s credibility both at home and among its allies in the region – factors that could destabilize the Iranian leadership, experts said.