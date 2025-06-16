Panic in Tehran: Exodus as Israel strikes for a fourth day

Panic-stricken residents began fleeing Tehran on Sunday as Israeli strikes and air defense fire rocked the city, sending thick plumes of smoke into the skyline of a capital unprepared for war.

The latest wave of Israeli airstrikes, which began at midday, followed hours after a warning from Israel’s Ministry of Defense urging civilians to avoid areas near military and weapons facilities.

The attacks have sparked deep anxiety across Tehran, a city already struggling under energy shortages and economic malaise before the conflict.

“I can’t think straight. I’m packing as we speak. The whole city is under attack and the roads out are jam-packed with cars,” said Neda, a 37-year-old mother of two, struggling to hold back tears.

“My elderly parents are reliving the traumas of the Iran-Iraq war every time a missile lands,” she added. “I have very little hope that the Islamic Republic and Israel will stop anytime soon. I just hope our home is still standing when and if we return.”

Reported targets included the Justice, Intelligence, and Oil ministries located in densely populated residential and commercial districts.

Multiple residential buildings were also struck during the ongoing daytime raids.

“The first two days were incredibly terrifying because there are so many military facilities near my home. A missile could land on us with no warning any minute. I’m praying for all this to end soon,” said Ladan, a 46-year-old housewife who lives in northeast Tehran, after reaching Mazandaran in the Caspian region.

A video shared by @Vahid shows the moment an Israeli missile hits a building in Tehran's Sabounchi street, where the IRGC Intelligence Organization's building is located.

Netanyahu earlier confirmed the deaths of the IRGC intelligence chief and his deputy in an Israeli attack. pic.twitter.com/S4pgfmPx8F — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) June 15, 2025

Bazaar shuttered

Tehran’s Grand Bazaar and many other businesses shuttered quickly as queues outside petrol stations grew longer. Authorities have now capped fuel purchases at 15 liters per private vehicle per day.

While Iran’s government has not released overall casualty figures, state media reported that ten children were killed overnight in a residential building in northeast Tehran.

Arash, a 48-year-old engineer, said his entire family is preparing to flee.

“Israel struck several places near our neighborhood this morning. One explosion blew the windows open. We’re heading to my parents’ home in the Caspian region—but I’m not sure it’s safe there either.”

Ali, a 38-year-old teacher, said he was still looking for somewhere safe to take shelter. “People with money have already left. For people like us, it’s hard to survive more than a few days away from home.”

Online, confusion and fear are spreading.

“Every [Telegram] channel that I check says to leave Tehran — but where exactly should we go when we don’t have anyone [to stay with] or know any places [that are safe]?” @stillwjm97 posted on X.

A large explosion shook Tehran’s Mirdamad district in the city’s north on Sunday, with thick plumes of smoke seen rising from the site, according to a video received by Iran International.pic.twitter.com/qFuJ058NXV — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) June 15, 2025



Shelters, human toll

Outspoken former lawmaker Mahmoud Sadeghi echoed the urgency in a post on X.

“The war has truly begun. Declare a state of war. Prioritize protecting people’s lives. Let’s minimize human casualties by preparing shelters and issuing warnings,” he addressed the authorities.

“So many missiles are landing in Tel Aviv and Haifa, but the human toll is not comparable to Iran.”

Tehran has no dedicated, fully stocked public bomb shelters like those in Israel. Some neighborhood bunkers built during the Iran-Iraq War remain unused and unprepared, and no sirens have been sounded ahead of the recent attacks.

The government on Sunday announced metro stations, mosques and schools would stay open overnight for shelter. But residents say that metro stations are not equipped as bomb shelters and lack basic amenities such as toilers.

Some social media users are expressing concern that most mosques and schools may be as vulnerable to bombs and missiles as their homes.

