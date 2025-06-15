Israel urges U.S. to join war with Iran but Trump wants to end the war

File: Fordow nuclear facility , IRAN

Israel has asked the Trump administration over the past 48 hours to join the war with Iran in order to eliminate its nuclear program, according to two Israeli officials.

Israel lacks the bunker buster bombs and large bomber aircraft needed to destroy Iran’s Fordow uranium enrichment site, which is built into a mountain and deep underground. The U.S. has both within flying distance of Iran.

But the Trump administration has so far distanced itself from Israel’s operation, and argued that it would be illegitimate for Iran to retaliate by striking U.S. targets.

Directly attacking Iran, even if the U.S. involvement is limited to bombing a single site, would pull the U.S. directly into the war.

However, if Fordow remains operational after the operation ends, Israel will have failed in its goal to “eliminate” Iran’s nuclear program.

An Israeli official claimed to Axios that the U.S. might join the operation, and that President Trump even suggested he’d do so if necessary in a recent conversation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

A White House official denied that on Friday. A second U.S. official confirmed on Saturday that Israel has urged the Trump administration to join the war, but said currently the administration is not considering it.

A senior White House official told Axios Saturday that “whatever happens today cannot be prevented,” referring to Israel’s attacks.

“But we have the ability to negotiate a successful peaceful resolution to this conflict if Iran is willing. The fastest way for Iran to accomplish peace is to give up its nuclear weapons program,” the senior official added.

“The entire operation… really has to be completed with the elimination of Fordow,” Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter told Fox News on Friday.