Calexit or common ground? Why California and America must move beyond the Trump-Newsom clash

Calls for California to secede from The United States increased following the feud between Governor Gavin Newsom and President Donald Trump over the deployment of thousands of National Guards in Los Angeles

By Vlad Green , Op-ED

The idea of California seceding from the United States has resurfaced with a vengeance, driven by hashtags like #Calexit and #FreeCalifornia that have trended nationally following recent clashes between Governor Gavin Newsom and President Donald Trump. As tensions flare over immigration enforcement and National Guard deployments, some Californians — frustrated by what they see as federal overreach — have again floated the notion of breaking away from the Union.

But while the idea of Calexit may be good fodder for social media and late-night talk shows, it distracts from the deeper issues facing California and the nation: political division, economic uncertainty, and the urgent need for practical solutions that actually help people.

California’s economy is enormous — the largest in the United States and the fourth largest in the world if it were a separate nation. It’s home to some of the planet’s most valuable companies, top universities, and a diverse, dynamic population that embodies the American Dream. Yet even in this powerhouse state, many Californians feel left behind, struggling with housing costs, homelessness, and an immigration system that needs reform.

These are not problems that can be solved by hashtags or by political theater. They require collaboration, not conflict.

Unfortunately, the Trump-Newsom feud has often deepened the divide. President Trump famously dubbed Newsom “Newscum,” while Newsom has relished taking shots at Trump’s policies, even vowing to “Trump-proof” California. This dynamic may generate headlines, but it does little to solve real problems. Instead, it reinforces the notion that California is at odds with the rest of America — an idea that fuels talk of secession.

But let’s be clear: Calexit is neither legal nor practical. The Supreme Court settled this question after the Civil War, ruling in Texas v. White that states cannot unilaterally secede. More importantly, secession would upend California’s trade, defense, and economy, hurting the very people who are already struggling.

What California — and America — needs now is a bridge, not a break. We need leaders who can look beyond personal rivalries and forge partnerships that get things done. Whether it’s immigration reform, wildfire prevention, or building affordable housing, these challenges won’t be solved by blue states and red states battling it out. They require a commitment to dialogue, respect, and compromise.

Gavin Newsom has a responsibility to work constructively with federal authorities — no matter who occupies the White House. Likewise, Donald Trump — and every president after him — has a responsibility to treat California not as an enemy but as an integral part of the American family.

California’s story has always been one of reinvention and resilience. Let’s not let the rhetoric of secession overshadow that legacy. Instead, let’s choose unity over division and partnership over partisanship. In the end, that’s the only way forward — for California and for America.