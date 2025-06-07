Musk floats ‘The American Party’ after Trump tiff

Elon Musk floated a new political party on Friday after falling out with President Trump over the big, beautiful bill.

He launched a Thursday poll on the social platform X, which he owns, asking about whether or not the country needed a new faction for political nominees.

“The people have spoken. A new political party is needed in America to represent the 80% in the middle! And exactly 80% of people agree. This is fate,” Musk wrote, citing numbers from his survey.

He followed up with a potential name for the group, “The America Party.”

In recent days, Musk has railed against Trump for suggesting the United States increase its national debt by $4 trillion as proposed in the bill.

The tech giant said it “undermines” all the work he did at the Department of Government Efficiency, geared towards reducing government spending.

However, Trump said the Tesla CEO was mad over slashes to electric vehicle incentives instead of other clauses in the legislation.

“Elon knew the inner workings of this bill better than almost anybody sitting here. … He had no problem with it,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

“All of a sudden he had a problem, and he only developed the problem when he found out that we’re going to have to cut the EV mandate, because that’s billions and billions of dollars,” he added.

Still, Musk, who served as a White House adviser for over 100 days in the Trump administration, backed a call for Trump to be impeached and replaced by his own vice president. The president has publicly questioned Musk’s motives for slamming his leadership right after leaving his role in the administration.

“I don’t mind Elon turning against me, but he should have done so months ago. This is one of the Greatest Bills ever presented to Congress. It’s a Record Cut in Expenses, $1.6 Trillion Dollars, and the Biggest Tax Cut ever given. If this Bill doesn’t pass, there will be a 68% Tax Increase, and things far worse than that. I didn’t create this mess, I’m just here to FIX IT. This puts our Country on a Path of Greatness. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Musk also credited himself for Republicans’ successful trifecta in November capturing the White House, in addition to majorities in the House and Senate.

“Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate,” Musk said in a post on his social platform X.

“Such ingratitude,” he added.

Florida Republican Rep. Jimmy Patronis cast doubt on Musk’s claim of creating “The America Party” in Friday comments, suggesting the two will be “hanging around again” shortly.

“Elon Musk is not gonna create a new political party,” Patronis told NewsNation’s Blake Burman during an appearance on “The Hill.”

“Trump knows that sometimes you’re going to have falling out with those that you trust, you like, that you’re friends with. It happens with us in DC all the time. So again. Mark my words. About a month from now, these guys will be hanging around again.

The Hill