Mr. Aoun: Time is of the Essence – Disarm Hezbollah Now

By : Ya Libnan Editoria Board

Instead of disarming and handing over its weapons to the Lebanese army, Hezbollah is busy rearming itself after its humiliating defeat by Israel. Just yesterday, Syrian security forces in the border city of Qusayr foiled an attempt to smuggle an arms shipment into Lebanon, according to the Syrian interior ministry. Qusayr was the base from which Hezbollah launched attacks against the Syrian opposition, fighting to support the now-deposed Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, who was overthrown last December by the HTS rebels.

It appears Hezbollah still maintains underground warehouses filled with heavy weapons. On the eve of Eid al-Adha, Israel bombed Hezbollah’s underground drone factories. These developments underscore the disturbing reality that neither Israel nor Hezbollah truly cares about Lebanon’s wellbeing.

This is a recipe for disaster as Lebanon enters its crucial summer tourism season. Who in their right mind would visit Lebanon if Hezbollah is building drones practically next to Beirut airport?

President Aoun has been dealing with Hezbollah diplomatically, using kid gloves to handle the organization. But it’s obvious that Hezbollah is taking advantage of President Aoun’s good character, rearming behind his back.

Even more troubling is the fact that Hezbollah is not acting independently but is, in fact, a proxy of Iran. Its primary loyalty lies with Tehran’s agenda, not with the Lebanese people. Hezbollah’s actions are dictated by Iran’s strategic calculations—using Lebanon as a bargaining chip in its negotiations with the United States. Hezbollah’s only goal is to strengthen Iran’s position at the negotiating table, even if that means dragging Lebanon into conflict and chaos.

Hezbollah doesn’t give a damn about Lebanon. Its weapons are not for the defense of Lebanese citizens but for the advancement of Iran’s regional ambitions. Lebanon has become a hostage to Hezbollah’s regional games, and the Lebanese people are paying the price.

Mr. President, it’s time to be bold. Disarm Hezbollah now, before it’s too late. The fate of Lebanon—and the lives and livelihoods of its people—depend on it.