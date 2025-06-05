PM Salam: I knew 2 days in advance of the insult ambush at the sports city. Hezbollah is creating an imaginary enemy.

Nidaa Al Watan” quoted Lebanon PM Nawaf Salam as saying : I knew in advance about the insult ambush at the Sports City, and Hezbollah is creating an imaginary enemy.

During a media chat at the Grand Serail, he said “knew two about the organized insult ambush at the Sports City 2 days before, but he insisted on going ahead , placing Hezbollah’s campaign against him within the framework of his efforts to create an ‘imaginary enemy’ that would divert the attention of his supporters from his suffering.

Certainly Hezbollah had the wrong address, as he reviewed all the reconstruction efforts his government had undertaken, including government sessions and conferences, and indicated that the main obstacle to the contribution of some donors was instability, linked to daily Israeli attacks, which in turn are linked to the issue of Hezbollah arms.”

Salam also revealed, according to the newspaper, that he “visited Ain al-Tineh to ask Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri to open an extraordinary Parliament session to accelerate the pace of reforms, not to repent, as “some” media outlets have portrayed. The positions he has voiced in dialogues and forums do not require a “catalog.” He emphasized his commitment to balanced relations based on mutual respect with all political components in the country, and that he is only an adversary to those who refuse to abide by the ministerial statement, from which he does not deviate in his positions, as this constitutes a translation of the contents of the “speech of oath” and, more importantly, the “Taif Agreement.” Those who refuse to abide by it should announce this publicly.

He explained that his government has not been informed by the Palestinian Authority of any indication that it has withdrawn from the “camps’ weapons” program, which was originally initiated by the PA, and therefore the plan continues. He believes that the “party” campaign and other campaigns of those affected and “populist” outbidding will not succeed in dissuading his government from implementing its reform program.

The newspaper added, “While it was widely believed that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi intended, during his visit to Beirut, to secure a photo opportunity to place on the table of the Grand Bazaar with America, to affirm the influence of the Ayatollahs in this sensitive region and pave the way for a trade-off. The hype surrounding his book was fabricated to divert attention from the book by the “greatest” diplomat, Mohammad Javad Zarif, the Prime Minister explained that, in the closed session, Araghchi expressed his country’s keenness to open a new page in relations with Lebanon, based on non-interference in its affairs, as part of Iran’s path of openness and cooperation with the countries of the region.”

The newspaper explained that, “As Araghchi reviewed the path to developing relations with Egypt and the Persian Gulf, Salam intervened, correcting him by saying, ‘I am happy to develop your relations with the Arabian Gulf,’” a term now commonly used globally.

The senior Iranian diplomat smiled and did not respond. He presented the Prime Minister with a small, beautiful Persian carpet as a gesture of “friendship” and to remind him of the diplomacy of the Persian “carpet weaver,” characterized by patience and maneuvering between supply and demand.”

Source: El Nashra