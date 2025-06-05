Instead of disarming Hezbollah is smuggling arms from Syria to Lebanon

Security forces of the Syrian border city of Qusayr have foiled an attempt to smuggle an arms shipment into Lebanon, the Syrian interior ministry said.

Qusayr was the base from which Hezbollah launched its attacks against the Syrian opposition with the aim of helping former Syrian dictator Bashar al Assad who was overthrown last December by the HTS rebels

On its Telegram channel, the ministry said the shipment contained guided anti-tank missiles and 30mm ammunition.

The weapons have been confiscated while the the drivers of trucks were arrested and referred to the relevant judicial authorities, the ministry added.

This is not the first time that Syria’s new authorities announce seizing weapons headed to neighboring Lebanon.

Hezbollah was substantially weakened in its last war with Israel

Hezbollah is listed as a terrorist organization by several countries