Justice minister Nassar requested evacuation of Palace of Justice for safety reasons

Lebanon Minsier of Justice Adel Nassar

The media office of Justice Minister Adel Nassar said in a statement that “Minister Adel Nassar requested the First President of the Court of Appeal in Mount Lebanon, Judge Mirna Bayda, to evacuate the building adjacent to and affiliated with the Palace of Justice in Baabda, which houses the Enforcement and Commercial Registry departments, and to temporarily close it until an alternative building is secured.

Palace of Justice Beirut Lebanon

This decision was based on a report from the Ministry of Public Works and Transport, which concluded that the building’s condition is structurally unsafe due to cracks and structural fissures, posing a threat to the safety of judges, employees, and citizens.”

In a previous report, Al Jadeed TV reported that the minister requested Judge Mirna Bayda to immediately evacuate the Palace of Justice in Baabda and temporarily close it, following the Ministry of Public Works’ report.

Sources: El Nashra and Al Jadeed