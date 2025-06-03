US gives nod to Syria to bring foreign ex-rebels into army, Reuters

A member of the former rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham stands guard near an image of Syria’s Bashar al-Assad at the fourth division headquarters in Damascus, Syria, January 23, 2025 REUTERS/Yamam Al Shaar/File Photo



By Timour Azhari and Suleiman Al-Khalidi

he United States has given its blessing to a plan by Syria’s new leadership to incorporate thousands of foreign jihadist former rebel fighters into the national army, provided that it does so transparently, President Donald Trump’s envoy said.

Three Syrian defence officials said that under the plan, some 3,500 foreign fighters, mainly Uyghurs from China and neighbouring countries, would join a newly-formed unit, the 84th Syrian army division, which would also include Syrians.

Asked by Reuters in Damascus whether Washington approved the integration of foreign fighters into Syria’s new military, Thomas Barrack, the U.S. ambassador to Turkey who was named Trump’s special envoy to Syria last month, said: “I would say there is an understanding, with transparency.”

He said it was better to keep the fighters, many of whom are “very loyal” to Syria’s new administration, within a state project than to exclude them.

The fate of foreigners who joined Syria’s Hayat Tahrir al-Sham rebels during the 13-year war between rebel groups and President Bashar al-Assad has been one of the most fraught issues hindering a rapprochement with the West since HTS, aone-time offshoot of al Qaeda, toppled Assad and took power last year.

At least until early May, the United States had been demanding the new leadership broadly exclude foreign fighters from the security forces.

But Washington’s approach to Syria has changed sharply since Trump toured the Middle East last month. Trump agreed to lift Assad-era sanctions on Syria, met Syria’s interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Riyadh and named Barrack, a close friend, as his special envoy.

Two sources close to the Syrian defence ministry told Reuters that Sharaa and his circle had been arguing to Western interlocutors that bringing foreign fighters into the army would be less of a security risk than abandoning them, which could drive them into the orbit of al Qaeda or Islamic State.

The U.S. State Department and a Syrian government spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment.

CHINESE CONCERNS

Thousands of Sunni Muslim foreigners joined Syria’s rebels early in the 13-year civil war to fight against Assad, who was himself aided by Iranian-backed Shi’ite militias.

Some fighters formed their own factions, while others joined established groups such as Islamic State, which briefly declared a caliphate in swathes of Syria and Iraq before being routed by an array of forces backed both by the United States and Iran.

Foreign fighters within HTS earned a reputation as loyal, disciplined and experienced militants, and formed the backbone of the group’s elite so-called suicide units. They fought against Islamic State and against other wings of al Qaeda from 2016, when HTS broke away from the group founded by Osama bin Laden.



The Uyghur fighters from China and Central Asia are members of the Turkistan Islamic Party, a group designated as terrorists by Beijing. A Syrian official and a foreign diplomat said China had sought to have the group’s influence in Syria restricted.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said: “China hopes that Syria will oppose all forms of terrorism and extremist forces in response to the concerns of the international community.”

Osman Bughra, a TIP political official, told Reuters in a written statement that the group had officially dissolved and integrated into the Syrian army.

“At present, the group operates entirely under the authority of the Ministry of Defence, adheres to national policy, and maintains no affiliations with external entities or groups,” he said.

In December, the appointment of a handful of foreign jihadists who were part of HTS’s senior leadership to top military posts had alarmed Western governments, raising concerns over the direction of Syria’s new Islamist leadership.

Demands to freeze the appointments and expel rank-and-file foreign fighters became a key point of contention with Washington and other Western countries up until the week of Trump’s landmark meeting with Sharaa.

Sharaa has said that foreign fighters and their families may be granted Syrian citizenship due to their role in fighting Assad.

Abbas Sharifa, a Damascus-based expert on jihadist groups, said the fighters being included in the army had shown loyalty to Syria’s leadership and were “ideologically filtered.”

But “if you abandon them they become prey to ISIS or other radical groups” he said.

Reuters