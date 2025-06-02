What to know about attack at Boulder Colorado rally for Israeli hostages

An attack in Boulder, Colorado, near a rally calling for the release of Hamas-held hostages in Gaza left multiple people with burns on Sunday in an attack that the FBI is investigating as terrorism, officials said.

A suspect was taken into custody after witnesses reported that a man with “a makeshift flame thrower” yelling “‘free Palestine’ threw an incendiary device into the crowd” during the attack, FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Mark Michalek said at a Sunday evening briefing.

Eight people were taken to Denver-area hospitals, per an emailed FBI statement late Thursday local time that didn’t provide an update on conditions. Officials originally said six were hospitalized, with at least one patient in critical condition.

The suspect has been identified as 45-year-old Mohamed Sabry Soliman, of El Paso County, Colo.

Run For Their Lives, which organized the walk in support of the hostages, said in a statement the group met at 1pm local time to walk the length of the Pearl Street Mall and back when the incident happened.

“This is not a protest; it is a peaceful walk to show solidarity with the hostages and their families, and a plea for their release,” the group said.

Authorities were called to the incident at 13th and Pearl streets at 1:26pm MT after receiving reports that individuals had been “set on fire,” Boulder Police Chief Steve Redfearn said at a Sunday afternoon briefing.

The FBI said in its statement that four women and four men, ages 52 to 88, were hospitalized after the attack.

President Trump has been briefed on the situation, a White House official told Axios.

Zoom in: FBI chief Kash Patel on X called the incident a “targeted terror attack,” though Redfearn said at a Sunday afternoon briefing that police were not treating the incident as terrorism during the early stages of the investigation and it was too early to speculate on a motive.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said in an emailed statement that from “what we know, this attack appears to be a hate crime given the group that was targeted.”

Michalek said at the Sunday evening briefing alongside Redfearn that as a result of preliminary facts, “it is clear that this is a targeted act of violence and the FBI is investigating this as an act of terrorism.”

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard wrote on X that the Office of the DNI’s National Counterterrorism Center was “working with the FBI and local law enforcement on the ground investigating the targeted terror attack against a weekly meeting of Jewish community members.