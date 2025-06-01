Iran’s FM to visit Lebanon on Monday as the Lebanese await decision on disarming Hezbollah

File: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi . Last time Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem fled Lebanon to Tehran on Araghchi‘s plane. Many in Lebanon are now wondering which Hezbollah leader will flee with Araghchi this time

Beirut – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will visit Lebanon on Monday, the Iranian foreign ministry announced.

The visit comes amid a growing debate in Lebanon over the issue of disarming Hezbollah, Iran’s proxy in Lebanon.

It also comes amid reported progress in the nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States.

According to a damning report by UN’s IAEA , iran has been secretly enriching uranium and has enough highly enriched uranium to make 9 bombs , if further enriched.

Iran claims that it wants to use nuclear power for peaceful means but many accuse it of lying about its intentions , and believe that Iran wants to use the bombs to threaten and blackmail its Arab neighbors