Hezbollah’s rocket commander killed in Israeli drone strike in south Lebanon

Israel killed Hezbollah‘s Shaqif region commander, Mohammad Ali Jamoul, early Saturday morning at around 5 a.m. in Deir al-Zahrani in southern Lebanon, the Israeli military announced hours later.

Jamoul was the commander of Hezbollah ‘s rocket array in the region, Israeli said.

National News Agency (NNA) said a man was killed when an Israeli drone targeted his car as he was heading to pray at a mosque in Deir al-Zahrani, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the Israeli border.

Israel has continued to bomb Lebanon despite the November 27 truce that sought to halt more than a year of hostilities with Hezbollah, including two months of open war.

Israel claimed that during the conflict Jamoul was involved in efforts to reestablish Hezbollah’s terrorist infrastructure” in south Lebanon.

Under the terms of the ceasefire, Hezbollah fighters were to pull back north of the Litani River, some 30 kilometers (20 miles) from the border, and dismantle military infrastructure . According to to UN Resolution 1701 all militia in Lebanon including Hezbollah and the Palestinians were to disarm and hand over all their arms to the Lebanese Army .

Israel was to withdraw all forces from Lebanon but it has kept troops in five areas it deems “strategic”.

The Lebanese Army has deployed in the south and has been dismantling Hezbollah infrastructure.