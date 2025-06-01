Hezbollah Still Doesn’t Get It

By Ali Hussein

Hezbollah MP Hassan Fadlallah recently accused the Lebanese government of shirking the responsibilities it pledged to the Lebanese people. He argued that the government gained the Parliament’s vote of confidence based on these commitments.

He said, “Some members of the government have not read, or do not read, the ministerial statement—or perhaps do not know what happened to secure their position of responsibility. These individuals gained Parliament’s confidence based on a series of gradual commitments, and some of them want to take a single sentence or word, as if implementing these commitments is a selective process based on what they wish for or desire, or on dictates imposed by external factors.”

Fadlallah then cited the government’s supposed obligations:

Expedite reconstruction of what was destroyed by the Israeli enemy. Assume responsibility for security, protect Lebanon’s borders, and deter aggressors. Take all necessary measures to liberate Lebanese territory.

He concluded by asking what the government has done to implement these three clauses, implying that Hezbollah bears no responsibility to comply until the government does its part.

But Fadlallah is simply making excuses to avoid disarming.

Hezbollah itself is the main reason these commitments remain unfulfilled. Let’s not forget: the ceasefire agreement that Hezbollah and Israel accepted last November was based on UNSC Resolution 1701, which calls for the disarmament of all militias in Lebanon—including Hezbollah and Palestinian groups.

Lebanon’s own president and prime minister have publicly and privately told Hezbollah that no country in the world is willing to help rebuild the tens of thousands of homes destroyed during the war while Hezbollah keeps its weapons. International aid is conditional on Hezbollah disarming.

As for the five strategic hills, Hezbollah should remember that it was they who unilaterally attacked Israel in 2023 without consulting any Lebanese officials. Hezbollah’s reckless actions led to Lebanon losing those hills to Israel. Every time Hezbollah initiates an attack, Lebanon—especially the south—ends up paying the price, losing more territory. In 2006, Hezbollah’s war also cost Lebanon the town of Upper Ghajar, which remains under Israeli control to this day.

Hezbollah must understand: its arms are not defending Lebanon—they are a tool of Iran’s regional ambitions at the expense of Lebanon’s sovereignty. Reconstruction will never happen while Hezbollah refuses to disarm.

Enough excuses. Hand over your weapons to the Lebanese Army. The people of South Lebanon want this, but they are too afraid to say it publicly after suffering so much from Hezbollah’s mistakes.

It’s time for Hezbollah to pledge allegiance to Lebanon. This is your country, not Iran’s.