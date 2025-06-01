Aoun hails Iraq’s support for Lebanon during visit to Baghdad

Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani condemns hosted Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, on his first visit to Baghdad since taking office.

In a joint press conference with Aoun, Sudani denounced “repeated Israeli attacks against Lebanon’s sovereignty,” which he said were in “violation of international law.”

The Iraqi prime minister calls to “fully implement” a UN Security Council resolutions that ended the war between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah

Under the truce terms, Hezbollah fighters were to withdraw north of the Litani River, about 30 kilometres (19 miles) from the border, dismantle their military posts to the south and eventually hand over its arms to the Lebanese army

Israel, for its part, was to pull all its troops out of Lebanon but has maintained five positions it deems “strategic” along the frontier.

President Joseph was quoted as saying : On this visit, I carry with me deep feelings of appreciation for the Iraqi leadership and the brotherly Iraqi people, in appreciation for the continuous support and assistance they have provided to Lebanon, especially during these difficult times and hardships.”

He continued: “We highly value the Iraqi oil shipments, which have been a vital pillar of support for Lebanon, and we consider them a noble expression of sincere Arab brotherhood. I congratulate Iraq on its success in hosting the Arab Summit and the Economic Development Summit, reflecting its leadership position and pivotal role in strengthening joint Arab action.

The talks I will hold today will confirm the convergence of views between our two countries, particularly regarding security cooperation and the fight against terrorism and extremism. We believe that security in Lebanon and Iraq is interconnected, and that confronting challenges requires concerted efforts and the exchange of expertise and information between the relevant institutions.”

