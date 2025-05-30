Time for the Democrats to Wake Up Before It’s Too Late



By Vlad Green, Op-ED

Is the Democratic Party in a coma?

It sure feels like it. While the Republican Party storms through policies that could drag the country into economic chaos and international isolation, the Democrats are eerily quiet—as if paralyzed, uncertain, or worse, indifferent.

Let’s not sugarcoat it: the Republicans have hijacked the national agenda. From rolling out vague yet damaging tariffs to pushing a so-called “big beautiful bill” that sounds good on TV but will likely benefit the wealthiest Americans at the expense of everyone else, they are reshaping this country. And yet, the Democrats? Silence. No roar. Not even a bark.

We all know what would happen if the roles were reversed. If a Democratic president had signed off on sweeping tariffs that raised prices for working families, or pushed legislation enriching billionaires while leaving middle-class Americans to foot the bill, Republicans would be setting the nation on fire—figuratively, and sometimes literally. Fox News would run 24/7 emergency coverage. Congress would be flooded with press conferences. Lawsuits would be filed before sunrise.

But when the GOP is in power, Democrats seem to retreat into caution, nuance, or political calculations that no one outside the Beltway understands or cares about.

Where is the outrage? Where is the strategy?

Where are the Democratic governors, mayors, and lawmakers standing up and calling these tariffs what they are—a tax on Americans? Where are the legal challenges, the organized town halls, the economic counterproposals that inspire and educate the public? Where is the vision?

Democrats cannot sit back and hope the damage does itself in by 2026 or 2028. By then, it may be too late. Tariffs are already beginning to hurt small businesses and consumers. International allies are confused and frustrated. And most tragically, millions of Americans are losing faith in the political process altogether, convinced that no one—not left or right—really stands up for them.

Let me be clear: this is not a call for chaos or violence. It is a call for action. Peaceful, passionate, smart, and strategic action.

The Democratic Party still has the tools to resist: investigative power in committees, public messaging platforms, grassroots energy, and a massive national infrastructure. What it lacks right now is urgency—and courage.

If the Democrats want to reclaim their role as protectors of the middle class, defenders of democracy, and champions of fairness, they need to act like it—now. No more tiptoeing. No more waiting for the perfect poll or political moment.

It’s time to wake up, speak up, and stand up.

The American people are watching. And they are desperate for leadership that isn’t afraid to fight.

email:info@yalibnan.com