Mexico unveils Olinia, its first EV which will debut at opening game of the 2026 World Cup at the Azteca Stadium 

Mexico’s President, Claudia Sheinbaum, unveiled the Olinia project, the first Mexican manufacturer of electric microvehicles that by the end of the administration in 2030, aims to produce three models priced between $4,500 and $7,500.

The assembly plant, which will combine public and private capital, will develop a personal mobility microvehicle, another for “neighborhood mobility” designed for short distances, and one more for last-mile delivery, explained Roberto Capuano, project leader.

In statements reported by the EFE news agency, he stated, “Our goal is to launch the three models with a company that has public and private investment, that is economically viable, and has long-term prospects. For our first model, (the goal) is to arrive at the opening game of the 2026 World Cup at the Azteca Stadium in an Olinia.”

Project Beginnings

Last January , the government formed a team of researchers from the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) and the National Technological Institute of Mexico, which this year will have a budget of 25 million pesos ($1.25 million) to develop the model.

The idea of manufacturing electric microvehicles, explained Capuano, comes from the fact that 70% of the Mexican population lives in urban areas, and 80% of them have daily mobility needs under 30 kilometers.

With this project, the government seeks to boost the automotive industry, which accounts for nearly 4% of the national GDP and 20.5% of manufacturing GDP, more than any other sector.

“We see how in countries similar to Mexico, these vehicles are on the rise. In China and India alone, sales of microvehicles in 2023 exceeded 1.3 million units. For us in Mexico, microvehiclesare the category with the greatest potential in electric mobility,” argued Capuano.

Rosaura Ruiz Gutiérrez, Secretary of Science, Humanities, Technology, and Innovation, stated that Olinia, which in Nahuatl means movement, “marks a historic milestone because it goes beyond manufacturing Mexican electric microvehicles. It has the potential to become a turning point for the Mexican industry.”

(Latam mobility )