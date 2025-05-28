Senate Republicans demands new sanctions against Russia

File : Sen. Lindsey Graham (left) makes his opening statement as Sen. Chuck Grassley listens during a 2022 Senate Judiciary Committee markup. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

Senate Republicans are seizing on President Trump’s growing frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin to argue the time to impose fresh sanctions on Russia is now.

Trump‘s tone on Putin has shifted in recent days, calling the Russian president “crazy” and warning he is “playing with fire” in Ukraine while Trump heads off “really bad things.”

The Kremlin dismissed Trump’s criticisms — after Russia escalated its missile and drone attacks against Kyiv this weekend — with its former president Dmitry Medvedev posting on X: “I only know of one REALLY BAD thing — WWIII. I hope Trump understands this!”

The Senate wants to translate Trump’s words into action.

“ITS TIME FOR SANCTIONS STRONG ENOUGH SO PUTIN KNOWS ‘game over,’” Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) posted today on X.

“Pres Trump shld take the decisive action against Putin that he takes against Harvard,” Grassley said in another post. “Sanctions for Putin like no fed grants for Harvard.”

Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) said last week he is ready to move on a popular, bipartisan sanctions bill if Russia won’t come to the table in good faith.

But he was also clear that he “will work” with the White House on timing and implementation.

Trump’s latest criticisms could give Thune the space he needs to move forward as pressure from Russia hawks in his own conference builds.

Senate Democrats have been frustrated Thune isn’t moving faster to bring sanctions to the floor for a vote.

Trump’s rhetoric against Putin echoed throughout the Senate today.

“I’d love to do it with or without the White House, but I want to do it the way that’s most helpful to the White House as well,” Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) told reporters about moving forward with sanctions.

“Same ol’, same ol’ from Putin’s Russia,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) posted. “There’s a new sheriff in town. The old playbook won’t work this time.”

Graham published a response to a Wall Street Journal op-ed, arguing in favor of more sanctions.

The bottom line: Graham and Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) have a bill to hit Russia with economic sanctions if Putin refuses to negotiate with Ukraine — or if Russia launches another attack after a peace deal is reached.

The legislation sets a 500% tariff on goods imported from countries that buy Russian oil.

It has 82 cosponsors.

The whole world is anxiously waiting.President Trump’s recent shift in tone toward Putin has triggered speculation that the long-standing Trump-Putin honeymoon may finally be over. What matters now is action — and Americans and the world are watching closely to see whether Trump will back his outrage with meaningful sanctions

