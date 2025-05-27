Ceasefire in limbo: Netanyahu risks isolation as Israel rejects U.S.-backed Gaza deal

Ex-hostages’ son at Tel Aviv protest: Netanyahu, not Hamas, is the ‘real enemy’ of Israel. Also former Israeli army chief Dan Halutz called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “an enemy that poses a direct threat” to Israel’s security.

By : Ya Libnan

Conflicting reports are emerging over a potential ceasefire in Gaza, underscoring deepening tensions between Israel and its allies and raising questions about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s political future.

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff told CNN that a ceasefire-hostage deal is currently “on the table” and offers a viable path to ending the war. He urged Hamas to accept the proposal. But an earlier Reuters report suggested Hamas had already accepted the U.S. plan, which includes a 60-day ceasefire and the initial release of 10 hostages. The discrepancy has fueled speculation about internal disagreements and political maneuvering behind the scenes.

According to multiple sources, the U.S. is negotiating the deal through Egypt and Qatar—reportedly sidelining Netanyahu, who has long resisted international mediation and shown little enthusiasm for a ceasefire. Israeli media and diplomatic insiders now confirm that Israel has rejected the current proposal.

Netanyahu’s Motives Under Fire

Critics accuse Netanyahu of deliberately obstructing ceasefire efforts to prolong the war for personal political gain. With corruption charges looming and his governing coalition growing increasingly unstable, a ceasefire could accelerate the collapse of his government and potentially pave the way for criminal prosecution.

Freed Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander refused to meet with Netanyahu upon his release—an act seen as a pointed political rebuke. Instead, he thanked U.S. President Donald Trump.

Adding to the pressure, reports now suggest even Trump is losing patience with Netanyahu. According to sources close to the president, Trump is “sick and tired” of Netanyahu’s warmongering and political opportunism, marking a sharp shift in tone from a figure once considered one of his staunchest allies.

Global Pressure Intensifies

Israel’s rejection of the ceasefire deal comes amid growing international outrage. Spain has called for an arms embargo and sanctions against individuals obstructing a two-state solution. The United States has paused trade talks with Israel and imposed sanctions on violent Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank. Canada and France have also threatened punitive measures.

Most significantly, the European Union—Israel’s largest trade partner—is reviewing its landmark trade and political agreement with Israel, a potential diplomatic and economic blow.

As Israel becomes increasingly isolated, Netanyahu appears to be running out of friends. If he continues to oppose the ceasefire negotiated by the U.S. and its partners, he risks not only damaging Israel’s international relationships but also undermining the country’s long-term security and stability.

A Dangerous Gamble

Demonstrators protest against the Israeli government and for the release of Israelis held hostage in the Gaza Strip outside Hakirya Base in Tel Aviv, May 26, 2025. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)

What’s at stake is not only the fate of hostages or the people of Gaza, but the credibility of Israel’s leadership on the world stage. Netanyahu’s strategy of perpetual conflict may no longer be tenable—not with growing dissent at home, increasing international sanctions, and even allies like Trump are turning away.

For Israel, the time to choose between isolation and reengagement is fast approaching. And for Netanyahu, the war that once shielded him politically could soon become the very force that ends his career.