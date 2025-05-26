Trump’s Putin honeymoon is over, but is he finally serious about holding Russia accountable?

By Ya Libnan, Op-Ed

It appears the long and baffling honeymoon between President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin is finally unraveling. After years of handling the Russian leader with kid gloves — often at the expense of American credibility — Trump is now publicly lashing out, calling Putin “absolutely crazy” after Russia launched brutal airstrikes on Ukraine during ongoing peace talks in Istanbul.

This outburst marks a sharp departure from Trump’s earlier tone. During both his first and now second term, Trump has contorted himself in all directions to appease Putin — delaying sanctions, undermining NATO unity, and avoiding criticism even when Russian aggression was on full display. And what has Trump received in return? Repeated public embarrassment and total disregard from the Kremlin.

Putin has made a habit of ignoring Trump’s calls for de-escalation. While Trump hesitated to enforce new sanctions proposed by EU leaders, hoping for diplomacy or personal leverage, Putin has pressed ahead with his brutal campaign in Ukraine, showing the world that he sees Trump’s restraint not as diplomacy — but as weakness.

From Flattery to Frustration

Trump’s initial strategy seemed rooted in the belief that he could outsmart or outmaneuver Putin through personal rapport. But in geopolitics, charm is no substitute for strength. Time and again, Putin has used Trump’s admiration as cover to advance his own interests — from cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns to military escalations in Syria and Eastern Europe.

Now, faced with yet another Russian assault during peace talks that Trump himself promoted, the president appears genuinely stunned — and finally angry. But the question remains: Is this frustration just another moment of emotional reaction, or is it the start of a serious strategic shift?

Sanctions: Too Little, Too Late?

Sources in Washington suggest Trump is finally weighing new sanctions in coordination with European allies. But many are asking: Why now? And will these sanctions be tough enough to matter?

The European Union has already moved forward with major financial penalties and energy-related sanctions. Trump, until now, has resisted aligning with them — perhaps fearing it would admit failure or provoke economic backlash at home. But leadership requires making hard choices, not just clever tweets and press statements.

A Pattern of Delayed Consequences

Trump’s track record with Putin has followed a pattern: flattery, tolerance, delayed response — and then outrage only after being publicly humiliated. This isn’t a sustainable strategy, especially when dealing with a ruthless autocrat like Putin, who respects strength and exploits hesitation.

America must now ask: Is President Trump finally waking up to the fact that authoritarian leaders don’t respond to kindness — only consequences?

It’s Time to Lead — Not React

If Trump is serious about reining in Putin, his actions in the coming days will be critical. Sanctions must be swift, coordinated, and meaningful. Support for Ukraine must be unwavering. And above all, Trump must abandon the illusion that personal relationships alone can secure peace with men like Putin.

The world is watching. And so far, Putin has played Trump — not the other way around.

This may be the end of the Trump-Putin honeymoon. Whether it marks the beginning of a serious U.S. policy toward Russia is still to be seen.