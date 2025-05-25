US ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack will also serve as special envoy to Syria

Thomas Barrack: “I am proud to serve as the U.S. Special Envoy for Syria and to support the implementation of President Trump’s vision for stable Syria”. Barrack is a Lebanese American whose grandparents immigrated to the US in 1900 from Zahle

Tom Barrack, the U.S. ambassador to Turkey, said on Friday he has assumed the role of special envoy to Syria, as the Trump administration moves to lift sanctions on the country.

Barrack said in a post on X that he would support U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in removing U.S. sanctions on Syria after President Donald Trump made a landmark announcement earlier this month that Washington would unwind the measures.

“As President Trump’s representative in Türkiye, I am proud to assume the role of the U.S. Special Envoy for Syria and support Secretary Rubio in the realization of the President’s vision,” Barrack said.

Barrack is a private equity executive who has long advised Trump and chaired his inaugural presidential committee in 2016.

The move suggests U.S. acknowledgement that Turkey has emerged with key regional influence on Damascus since rebels ousted Syria’s former president Bashar al-Assad in December, ending 14 years of civil war.

Trump met with Syria’s interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa in Saudi Arabia on May 14 and urged him to normalise ties with longtime foe Israel.

Barrack attended a U.S.-Turkish meeting focused on Syria that was held in Washington on Tuesday, where sanctions relief and efforts to counter terrorism were discussed.

Removing U.S. sanctions would clear the way for greater engagement by humanitarian organisations working in Syria, and ease foreign investment and trade as the country tries to rebuild.

“The cessation of sanctions against Syria will preserve the integrity of our primary objective – the enduring defeat of ISIS – and will give the people of Syria a chance for a better future,” Barrack said in the post on X.

ISIS refers to the Islamic State militant organization.

What we know about Tom Barack

Thomas Joseph Barrack Jr. (78) Is the founder and executive chairman of Colony Capital, a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT). Barrack has for decades been a close friend of and fundraiser for U.S. President Donald Trump, representing him in television news appearances. He was senior advisor to Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and served as the chairman of his Inaugural Committee.

In December 2024, Barrack was nominated by then President-elect Donald Trump to serve as the United States ambassador to Turkey.

Lebanese American

Barrack’s grandparents were Lebanese who immigrated in 1900 to the United States from the city of Zahlé in the Beqaa region of Lebanon Barrack was raised in Culver City, California.

In 1969, Barrack earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Southern California (USC), where he participated on their varsity rugby team. He then attended the USC Gould School of Law, where he was an editor of the Southern California Law Review, before receiving a Juris Doctor from the University of San Diego School of Law in 1972

His first job was at the law firm of Herbert W. Kalmbach, President Richard Nixon‘s personal lawyer.

In 1972, the firm sent him to Saudi Arabia, where he soon became the squash partner of a Saudi prince. He then worked in the kingdom for the Fluor Corporation, and worked for Saudi princes. Shortly after, he helped open diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Haiti, then ruled by Jean-Claude Duvalier, at the request of investor Lonnie Dunn.

In 1982, he served as deputy undersecretary of the United States Department of the Interior under James G. Watt in the Reagan administration.

As of September 2011, Barrack was the 833rd richest person in the world, and the 375th richest in the United States, with an estimated wealth of US$1.1 billion.

His company, Colony NorthStar, has reportedly raised billions in investments, with a substantial portion coming from the Gulf, including Saudi Arabia

Barrack has six children and his family lives in California