Nuclear stocks surge after Trump signs orders to boost industry

Shares of nuclear power surged on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump signed executive orders seeking to jumpstart the industry.

The orders direct the nation’s independent nuclear regulatory commission to cut down on regulations and fast-track new licenses for reactors and power plants.

U.S. power consumption is estimated to reach record highs in 2025 and 2026, after stagnating for nearly two decades, as power-hungry data centers dedicated to artificial intelligence and crypto miners plug into the grid.

“Our confidence in the AI revolution data center buildout is increasing under the Trump administration, with nuclear energy ultimately playing a key role in powering data centers,” Wedbush analysts said.

The orders also seek to reinvigorate uranium production and enrichment in the U.S. to help meet surging power demand.

Nuclear energy has garnered renewed interest from investors and companies, as it is considered to be a cleaner source of fuel and more reliable than wind or solar energy.

The industry is also expected to benefit from Trump’s sweeping tax and spending bill, which rolled back many green-energy subsidies but preserved tax credits for nuclear energy.

“We are clearly witnessing the billowing of tailwinds behind the broader nuclear industry,” H.C. Wainwright analysts said.

Nano Nuclear Energy led the gains for companies involved in developing new nuclear technology, with its shares surging more than 30%. Sam Altman-backed nuclear startup Oklo gained 23.1%, while NuScale Power soared 19.6%.

