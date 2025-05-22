Netanyahu tightening security at Israeli missions worldwide after DC Shooting

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he is tightening security at Israeli missions worldwide and increasing protections for his country’s representatives in response to a shooting in Washington, DC, that killed two embassy staff.

“We are witnessing the terrible price of antisemitism and the wild incitement against the State of Israel. The blood libels against Israel are paid in blood, and we must fight them relentlessly,” Netanyahu said, per an English translation from Hebrew.

“My heart aches for the families of the beloved young man and woman, whose lives were suddenly cut short by a vile antisemitic murderer.”

The suspect shot Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim near the Capital Jewish Museum and shouted “free, free Palestine” as he was arrested, police said. The young couple, soon to be engaged, were leaving an event at the museum when they were targeted.

Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith said the suspect, identified as Elias Rodriguez, 30, of Chicago, was observed pacing outside the museum before the shooting, walked into the museum after the shooting, and was detained by event security.

Trump Decries ‘Hatred and Radicalism’

Netanyahu’s office said on X that he has spoken to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi about the incident to learn more about the alleged suspect and the two embassy employees.

Bondi relayed her deep sorrow to Netanyahu, his office said, and that U.S. President Donald Trump is helping to manage the situation. She said the murderer would be brought to justice.

Trump addressed the incident in a post on his Truth Social platform. “These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW!” Trump said. “Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA.”

Suspect Yelled ‘Free Palestine’

Yoni Kalin and Katie Kalisher were inside the museum when they heard gunshots and a man came inside looking distressed, they said.

Kalin said people came to his aid and brought him water, thinking he needed help, without realizing he was the suspect. When police arrived, he pulled out a red keffiyeh and repeatedly yelled, “free Palestine,” Kalin said.

“This event was about humanitarian aid,” Kalin said.

