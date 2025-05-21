Apple Needs a Visionary Before It’s Too Late, Op-Ed

Mosaic illustrations for Apple Inc and its cofounder Steve Jobs

By Ya Libnan “editor-in-chief”

As one of Apple’s earliest adopters—I proudly purchased the Macintosh 128K in 1983—I’ve remained loyal through every wave of innovation. I didn’t just buy Apple products. I believed in them. I believed in the vision of Steve Jobs, who transformed Apple into a company that challenged conventions, inspired creativity, and changed the world.

But that Apple is fading. And many of us who stood by it from the beginning are deeply worried.

Under Steve Jobs, Apple was led by a visionary entrepreneur—someone who didn’t just build products, but reimagined what technology could mean for humanity. Jobs understood people’s unspoken needs before they did. That’s how we got the iMac, the iPod, the iPhone, and the iPad. He didn’t play it safe—he risked everything to make the future happen faster.

Since his death, Apple has ceased to be a leader in innovation. Yes, the company is still profitable, and yes, Tim Cook has proven to be a skilled manager. But here’s the truth: managers don’t invent the future—visionaries do.

A manager ensures operations run smoothly. A visionary entrepreneur initiates new ventures, takes risks, and dares to innovate, even when others are comfortable with the status quo. Steve Jobs was that kind of entrepreneur. Tim Cook is not. And Apple’s future depends on recognizing that difference.

Apple today is coasting on legacy. The products have become iterative, the excitement dulled, and the once-fierce energy of innovation feels replaced by corporate predictability. Even the company’s stock price reflects this stagnation. Apple has hit a ceiling—not because it can’t grow, but because it’s lost the spark that once set it apart.

Time is running out. Apple needs a new visionary—someone who can reignite the company’s imagination, take bold risks, and challenge the team to think beyond incremental upgrades. Whether it’s from within the company or brought in from the outside, that next Steve Jobs figure must be identified now. The board, and Tim Cook himself, must act with urgency. History has shown that great companies don’t die from competition—they die from complacency.

Apple gave the world tools to dream bigger. It’s time Apple remembered how to dream again.