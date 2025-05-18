Carney reaffirms Canada’s “absolute support” for Ukraine

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney attend a meeting in Rome, Italy May 17, 2025. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Saturday reaffirmed the country’s support for Ukraine in his first face-to-face meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy since winning the election.

“Canadian people will stand in steadfast and unwavering support … we underscore that there can be no peace without the full support and participation of Ukraine, and that you have our absolute support,” Carney told Zelenskiy.

The leaders met while in Rome to attend the inaugural mass of newly elected Pope Leo on Sunday at the Vatican.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he would speak to the presidents of Russia and Ukraine on Monday.

Carney also met other world leaders, including his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni, President of Italy Sergio Mattarella and European Commission President Ursula von de Leyen ahead of the G7 summit in Canada in June.

Reuters