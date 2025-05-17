President Aoun, “Hezbollah’s arms serve Israel, not Lebanon, the time to disarm is now

An Open letter to President Joseph Aoun

Mr President

Hezbollah’s weapons are no longer a shield for Lebanon — they have become tools that serve Israel’s interests far more than Lebanon’s. These arms undermine our sovereignty, threaten our stability, and keep the Lebanese people in a permanent state of fear and economic ruin.

You have been cautious — perhaps too cautious. But now, Mr. President, the time for waiting has run out. The Lebanese people have given you a clear mandate. You have the trust of the majority who are fed up with war, with collapse, with silence. You also have the backing of friendly nations who are ready to help Lebanon, but only if Lebanon helps itself first — and that means ending Hezbollah’s military monopoly.

Even the United Nations peacekeepers (UNIFIL) are publicly reporting the discovery of Hezbollah’s arms caches in southern Lebanon. This is no longer a secret, and it cannot be ignored. The upcoming tourism season — a rare opportunity for economic relief — is already in jeopardy. Who will visit a country where an armed militia acts with impunity? And how can Lebanon rebuild when the very presence of these weapons scares off investors, aid, and hope?

Mr. President, being overly cautious does not build nations. Bold leadership does.

You and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam have spoken often about restoring the state’s sole control over arms. But now is the time to act on those words. The Lebanese people are waiting — and they are exhausted from waiting. The international community is watching — and they will not invest in a hostage state.

Hezbollah should have handed over its arms long ago. Every delay only deepens our national tragedy. You have the mandate. You have the support. You know the stakes.

What are we waiting for?

Respectfully,

Ya Libnan Editorial Board