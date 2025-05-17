Israel killed another Hezbollah commander in drone strike in southern Lebanon

The Israeli Military says the commander of Hezbollah forces in Beaufort Castle area was involved in restoring Hezbollah’s capabilities in the area, in violation of ceasefire, Israeli media reported on Saturday

The Israel Defense Force said Saturday that it killed a Hezbollah commander in a drone strike in Lebanon. Lebanese authorities also confirmed one person had been killed.

The operative, who was targeted on a road near Mazraat Jemajim — some 30 kilometers from the Israeli border — in the Tyre District, was the commander of Hezbollah’s forces in the Beaufort Castle area, the military said.

According to the IDF, the commander was involved in restoring Hezbollah’s capabilities in the area.