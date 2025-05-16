Israel and Syria held rare direct talks in Azerbaijan, in the presence of Turkish officials, report

Israel and the new Syrian regime have recently held direct talks, according to an Israeli source familiar with the matter – an indication of shifting dynamics between the former enemies as Israel expands its military presence in the country.

The talks were held in Azerbaijan and were attended by the chief of the Israeli military’s Operations Directorate, Maj. Gen. Oded Basyuk, the source said, adding that Basyuk met with Syrian government representatives in the presence of Turkish officials.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) would not confirm or deny that the talks in Azerbaijan took place, but did say that there have not been any direct talks between IDF officials and representatives of the Syrian government.

CNN has reached out to the Turkish government for comment.

Interim Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa said last week that his government was holding indirect talks with Israel to bring an end to its attacks on his country “so matters don’t reach a point where both sides lose control.”

There’s been no word from Damascus on any direct talks with Israel.

The source did not disclose the topics of the meeting, nor who was mediating. Channel 12 in Israel was the first to report the meeting.

This week, US President Donald Trump met Sharaa in Saudi Arabia. Trump pledged to remove crippling sanctions imposed against the regime of Bashar al Assad. Assad was overthrown in an uprising led by Sharaa and fled Syria in December.

