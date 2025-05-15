“Time for Civility: America Should Graciously Accept Qatar’s Gift”

Palace in the sky plane gift from Qatar to the United States for use by President Donald Trump as Air Force One

Qatar’s generous offer of a plane to the United States, reportedly for potential use as Air Force One, should be welcomed—not for the benefit of any one individual, but as a diplomatic gesture to the American people and their government. In Arab culture, refusing a gift can be deeply offensive. Qatar, a U.S. ally, extended this gesture in goodwill, and it is time for the U.S. to respond with civility, not cynicism.

Unfortunately, some U.S. senators have spoken about this offer as if it were an act of espionage, rather than diplomacy—as if Qatar were a hostile power rather than a long-standing partner in the region. Such rhetoric does more harm than good. We must be able to distinguish friends from foes, and not treat allies with suspicion rooted in prejudice or ignorance.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani attend a signing ceremony in Doha, Qatar, May 14, 2025. The agreements will “generate an economic exchange worth at least $1.2 trillion,” the White House said in a fact sheetREUTERS/Brian Snyder.

Of course, security must remain a priority. The Department of Defense should inspect the aircraft to ensure it meets safety and security standards. If deemed suitable, it could be used as a government asset—including, potentially, as Air Force One. But let’s be clear: this is a gift to the United States, not to President Trump personally. If he were not in office, the offer would never have been made. After his term ends, the aircraft should remain U.S. property, to be used as deemed appropriate by the government.

This moment is about more than a plane—it’s about how America treats its allies. Accepting the gift with appreciation and proper safeguards sends the right message: that the United States is capable of honoring friendship, practicing diplomacy, and showing respect on the global stage.

It’s time to rise above petty politics and show the world that America knows how to say “thank you.”