Ali Shamkhani, a top political, military and nuclear adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamene

Iran is ready to sign a nuclear deal with certain conditions with President Donald Trump in exchange for lifting economic sanctions, a top adviser to Iran’s supreme leader told NBC News on Wednesday.

Ali Shamkhani, a top political, military and nuclear adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is one of the most senior Iranian officials to speak publicly about the ongoing discussions.

He said Iran would commit to never making nuclear weapons, getting rid of its stockpiles of highly enriched uranium which can be weaponized, agree to only enrich uranium to the lower levels needed for civilian use, and allow international inspectors to supervise the process, in exchange for the immediate lifting of all economic sanctions on Iran.

Asked if Iran would agree to sign an agreement today if those conditions were met, Shamkhani said, “Yes.”

His comments appear to be the clearest public statement yet on Iran’s expectations and willingness to reach a deal from the supreme leader’s inner circle. Iran’s supreme leader has the final say on all matters of national security.

“It’s still possible. If the Americans act as they say, for sure we can have better relations,” Shamkhani said, adding, “it can lead to a better situation in the near future.”

Shamkhani sat down with NBC News just hours after Trump offered Iran “an olive branch” that was combined with threats crippling economic sanctions should Iran not accept an agreement to limit the country’s nuclear program.

Shamkhani expressed frustration at Trump’s tone and continued threats.

“He talks about the olive branch, which we have not seen. It’s all barbed wire,” he said.

Trump has repeatedly said Iran cannot be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon.

While Iran has always denied that it is seeking to do so, the International Atomic Energy Agency, the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog, says that it has enriched enough uranium close to weapons-grade quality to make six nuclear bombs.

The U.S. and Iran have been holding talks over Tehran’s nuclear program for weeks, with Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, calling the last round in Muscat, the capital of Oman, “encouraging.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, meanwhile, called the negotiations “difficult but useful.”

“Enrichment is an issue that Iran will not give up, and there is no room for compromise on it,” he said. “However, its dimensions, levels or amounts might change for a period to allow confidence-building.”

In Wednesday’s interview, Shamkhani expressed concern that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, often known by the nickname Bibi, could try to derail the process through backchannel lobbying in Washington.

“If the Americans remove the Bibi effect, they can easily sign the deal,” Shamkhani said.

There are signs, however, that Trump may be distancing himself from Netanyahu. NBC News previously reported that, according to two U.S. officials, two Middle Eastern diplomats and two other people with knowledge of the tensions, the two leaders are increasingly at odds over a strategy for tackling challenges in the region, including Iran.

While Netanyahu has supported military action against Iran’s nuclear facilities, Trump has begun to see an opportunity to remove the threat of Iran acquiring a nuclear weapon by making a deal with the government, the sources said.

In the 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal Iran used the released fund to arm its proxies”

But Trump told the Gulf leaders on Wednesday that he urgently wants “to make a deal” with Iran to wind down its nuclear program but that Tehran must end its support of proxy groups throughout the region as part of any potential agreement.

In order for it to increase its influence in the region, Iran has a long history of supporting proxies through various means, including funding, training, and equipment. These proxies act as a state within the state , like in Lebanon where Hezbollah is stronger than the Lebanese army and has been making the war and peace decisions without consulting the government.

Economically Iran is in a very bad shape and for this reason its leaders may be willing to to sign a blank check if the economic sanctions are removed. The exhange rate of the Iranian Rial is a good indicator of Iran’s desperation . When Ayatollah Khomeini took over the country in 1979 the rial exchange rate was 69 to the. dollar The exchange rate now is approaching 1 million to the dollar . On Wednesday it was traded at 835,000 rials to the dollar