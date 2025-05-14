US imposed several conditions before lifting Syria sanctions

Beirut- Lebanon’s “Al-Nashra” website reported that the US imposed fundamental conditions on the Syrian regime before the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Syrian President Ahmed Sharaa in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, under the auspices of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The lists of these conditions are expected to emerge in a speech Sharaa will deliver to the Syrian people in the coming hours, particularly regarding the unification of Syrian society and his respect for sectarian, regional, partisan, and ethnic pluralism.

The Druze in Sweida, the Alawites in the coast, and the Kurds will gradually benefit from these conditions.

The main issue behind the delay in ending the sanctions is the treatment of the minorities in Syria. So far Sharaa has been saying the right things but they proved to be empty promises , after his security forces failed to prevent the killing of hundreds of Alawites and Druze minorities

Sharaa will also implement Arab agendas, specifically Saudi Arabia’s. If normalization occurs between Saudi Arabia and Israel, Syria will be involved, under the banner of the “Abraham Accords.”

In addition, the uS will have a priority in investments in Syria’s raw materials and natural resources