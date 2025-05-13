Trump and MbS sign US- Saudi economic partnership agreement

U.S. President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman (MbS) shake hands during a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing ceremony at the Royal Court in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 13, 2025. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Riyadh – U.S. President Donald Trump signed a strategic economic agreement with Saudi Arabia on Tuesday as the oil power rolled out the red carpet for him at the start of a tour of Gulf states aimed at drumming up trillions of dollars in investments.

This agreement includes deals in energy, mining, and defense, with a significant focus on a $142 billion defense sales agreement providing Saudi Arabia with “state-of-the-art warfighting equipment”. Additionally, Saudi Arabia committed to investing $600 billion in the U.S., including the $142 billion defense deal.

“We like each other a lot,” Trump says during talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The two leaders have also met a long list of major US business executives who are also in Riyadh for a Saudi-US investment forum.

After Saudi Arabia, Trump is due to visit Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

The extent of the many agreements reached between the US and Saudi Arabia “speaks to the depth” of their relationship, says Abdulaziz Alghashian, director of research at the Riyadh-based Observer Research Foundation Middle East.

“Saudi Arabia still sees the US as their main security partner and trading partner,” Alghashian told Al Jazeera.

REUTERS/ NEWS AGENCIES