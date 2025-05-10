Time for Hezbollah to get it clear: No rebuilding before disarming

File photo of a parade by the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group. Hezbollah was the only militia allowed to keep its arms during Syria’s occupation of Lebanon. Hezbollah is listed as a terrorist organization by the US, some Arab and EU countries, and Australia

By Ya Libnan

A report in the pro-Hezbollah daily Al-Akhbar recently revealed that the relationship between Hezbollah and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam is far from ideal. Despite disagreements, the report noted that communication and coordination between the two sides remain ongoing.

Last week, Salam reportedly met with Hussein al-Khalil, the political advisor to Hezbollah’s Secretary General. Al-Khalil stressed that the reconstruction of war-torn areas in Lebanon—villages and homes devastated by the recent conflict—should be the government’s top priority.

But who is supposed to pay the bill?

According to the World Bank, Lebanon’s reconstruction costs may reach $11 billion. This comes at a time when Lebanon is, for all practical purposes, bankrupt. Depositors have been locked out of their bank accounts since 2019. The government has been negotiating for three years with the IMF for a modest $3 billion loan—so far, without success.

How then can Hezbollah expect the Lebanese government to rebuild tens of thousands of destroyed homes?

The friends of Lebanon—especially the Arab Gulf countries—have expressed willingness to help with reconstruction. But they’ve made one demand crystal clear: Hezbollah must first hand over its arms to the Lebanese Army. Without disarmament, no aid will be forthcoming.

Let’s not forget: the destruction was not caused by the Lebanese state. It was the direct result of Hezbollah’s unilateral decision to attack Israel, in yet another move to expand Iran’s influence in the region. Lebanon had no say in the war. In fact, many have called for Lebanon to sue Iran and Hezbollah for the billions in damages.

There are even unconfirmed reports that Hezbollah controls tens of billions of dollars earned through illicit drug smuggling across the region. Its financial arm, Qard al-Hassan, is arguably the most powerful “bank” in the country—perhaps the only institution in Lebanon currently capable of funding reconstruction.

So let’s be clear: