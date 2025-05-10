One Nation, One Vote: Reconnecting Lebanon with Its Global Citizens

A new draft law aims to restore full voting rights to Lebanese expatriates, affirming their role as an essential part of the nation’s political and democratic life.

By Ya Libnan

Nine members of the Lebanese Parliament have submitted a draft law to amend the country’s electoral law, aiming to guarantee Lebanese expatriates the right to vote in their original constituencies, just as residents do.

In Lebanon, regardless of where one lives, citizens are only allowed to vote in the village or city where they were born. This proposed amendment seeks to ensure that expatriates maintain this right, overturning the allocation of six separate parliamentary seats for the diaspora as stipulated in Law 44/2017.

The initiative responds to a unified draft law presented by 16 expatriate groups from around the world. The nine MPs behind the proposal are: Michel Douaihy, Ibrahim Mneimneh, George Akis, Osama Saad, Adeeb Abdel Masih, Faisal Al-Sayegh, Nehme Frem, Hagop Terzian, and Ahmed Al-Khair. Their proposal aims to amend certain provisions of Law 44/2017 concerning the election of Members of Parliament.

The amendment would abolish the six designated diaspora seats and restore the right of non-resident Lebanese citizens to vote in their original electoral districts, as was the case in the previous elections. This change would affirm the principle of full political equality between residents and expatriates.

As of the statement’s release, 50 MPs—including various parliamentary blocs and independents—have voiced their support for the proposal. In addition to the sponsoring MPs, several others have begun signing a petition in favor of the amendment. Those who have signed so far include: Waddah Sadek, Michel Daher, Michel Moawad, Paula Yacoubian, Mark Daou, Melhem Khalaf, Elias Jarada, Yassin Yassin, Cynthia Zarazir, Ghassan Skaff, Halima Kaakour, Najat Saliba, and Ihab Matar—demonstrating growing momentum in Parliament.

The expatriate groups behind the initiative have pledged to continue advocating for the amendment through outreach and coordination with all MPs and parliamentary blocs. Their goal is to secure the law’s passage and reaffirm the diaspora’s integral role in Lebanon’s political and national fabric.

In truth, were it not for the Lebanese diaspora, Lebanon might have long ceased to exist as an independent and sovereign nation. The number of Lebanese who have emigrated in search of better opportunities far exceeds those still living in the country. In many ways, it is the support of the diaspora, through remittances, investments, and political engagement, that has kept Lebanon afloat. Their role is not secondary but essential to the nation’s survival and future.

Ya Libnan urges all the Lebanese MPs to support this draft