Trump calls for Russia-Ukraine ceasefire, threatens sanctions if “not respected”

President Trump called on Thursday for an “ideally 30-day unconditional ceasefire” between Russia and Ukraine and threatened sanctions if it is “not respected.”

Why it matters: It’s unclear if Trump’s pronouncement will actually have any impact on the battlefield, but it is a twist in the diplomacy around the peace process.

Between the lines: Trump’s announcement on his Truth Social account was published shortly after a phone call he had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which the two leaders discussed the possibility of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine, sources briefed on the call said.

Trump’s call endorses Zelensky’s position that an unconditional ceasefire needs to be the first step ahead of any direct negotiations toward a permanent peace agreement.

Trump previously put forward a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire which Zelensky accepted but Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected.

Trump and his team then shifted to promoting a peace formula which Ukrainian officials saw as highly slanted toward Moscow. Now, Trump is again pushing the ceasefire approach.

What they are saying: “Hopefully, an acceptable ceasefire will be observed, and both Countries will be held accountable for respecting the sanctity of these direct negotiations. If the ceasefire is not respected, the U.S. and its partners will impose further sanctions,” Trump wrote.

Trump said he wants the war to end and is committed “to securing Peace between Russia and Ukraine, together with the Europeans.”

He stressed that the ceasefire must be a vehicle for moving towards a peace deal.

“It can all be done very quickly, and I will be available on a moment’s notice if my services are needed. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump added.

The other side: Zelensky wrote on his X account after his call with Trump that they discussed “concrete steps that could be taken” to end the war.

“I also informed him that Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, starting even today. We are waiting for Russia to support this proposal,” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president stressed he is ready to engage in peace talks with Russia “in any format.”

“But for that, Russia must demonstrate the seriousness of its intentions to end the war, starting with a full, unconditional ceasefire,” Zelensky said.

What to watch: It’s unclear what exactly Trump means by threatening sanctions to enforce a ceasefire that has not yet been agreed. He has occasionally raised the idea of repercussions for Russia for slow-walking the peace process but not yet followed through.