Robert Prevost elected as first American pope: Leo XIV

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Cardinal Robert Prevost of the United States appears on the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, at the Vatican, May 8, 2025.

Highlights

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost was elected pope and chose the name Leo XIV.

A Chicago native, Prevost is the first American to head the Roman Catholic Church.

The Villanova University graduate was elected by Catholic cardinals on the fourth ballot of their conclave in the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City.

Prevost’s election was announced by Cardinal Dominique Mamberti to a huge crowd gathered in St. Peter’s Square.

He succeeds Pope Francis who died last April at age 88.

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost was elected as pope on Thursday, the first time an American has been selected as pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church.

Prevost, 69, chose the papal name Leo XIV.

A Chicago native who spent much of his ministry in Peru, Prevost was chosen on the second day and fourth ballot of the cardinals’ conclave in Vatican City.

His election was announced by Cardinal Dominique Mamberti more than an hour after cardinals signaled his election with plumes of white smoke billowing from a chimney atop the Sistine Chapel.

Pope Leo, who is a member of the Augustinian Order, appeared on the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, where he addressed a large crowd gathered in the huge square below in both Italian and Spanish. He did not speak in English.

The prior pontiff, Pope Francis, died April 21 at age 88.

In recent Vatican conclaves, the new pope’s name was announced between 25 minutes and 66 minutes after white smoke was seen above the Sistine Chapel. White smoke was seen at about 12:07 p.m. ET.

Pope Leo is the 267th Roman Catholic pontiff, the spiritual leader of more than 1 billion Catholics worldwide. Popes are considered successors to St. Peter, one of the 12 apostles of Jesus Christ.

Pope Leo in February tweeted a National Catholic Reporter article rebuking U.S. Vice President JD Vance — who is a convert to Catholicism. The article was headlined, “JD Vance is wrong: Jesus doesn’t ask us to rank our love for others.”

JD Vance is wrong: Jesus doesn't ask us to rank our love for others https://t.co/hDKPKuMXmu via @NCRonline — Robert Prevost (@drprevost) February 3, 2025

Before his election, Leo headed the Vatican Dicastery for Bishops, which advises the pope on appointments of bishops, who lead the world’s Catholic dioceses.

Leo was made a cardinal in 2023.

He is a graduate of Villanova University in Philadelphia, the Catholic Theological Union in Chicago, and the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas in Rome.

President Donald Trump congratulated Leo on Truth Social later Thursday, writing, “it is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope.”

Trump recently drew criticism after posting on social media an AI-generated image of himself dressed as the pope a week after attending Francis’ funeral in Rome.

Robert Francis Prevost was born at Mercy Hospital in Chicago on September 14, 1955, the son of Louis Marius Prevost and Mildred Martínez.His father, who was a United States Navy veteran of World War II and school administrator, was of French and Italian descent, and his mother, a librarian, was of Spanish descent.

Prevost speaks English, Spanish, Italian, French, and Portuguese, and can read Latin and German.

(CNBC)