Pakistan says it downed dozens of Israeli-made attack drones launched by India

Pakistan claims it downed more than two dozen Israeli-made Harop drones as the conflict with India intensifies.

As the conflict between two nuclear-armed neighbors escalates, Pakistan claims it destroyed more than two dozen Israeli-made Harop drones launched by India, including during an attack on an air defense system in Lahore. India claims it destroyed that system, but did not acknowledge the use or loss of any Harops. Each side also accuses the other of launching missile attacks.

The situation is very murky and a flood of blanket claims and assumptions are emanating from both sides, which has overrun social media.

“Pakistan Armed Forces have so far shot down 25 Israeli-made Harop drones,” the Pakistani Defense Ministry claimed in a statement. “Debris of Israeli-made Harop drones is being recovered from various areas across Pakistan.”

Video emerged on social media purporting to show Harop drone remnants recovered by Pakistani forces.

YAHOO NEWS