Lebanon may finally be able to demarcate its borders with Syria

AL MASNAA BORDER CROSSING BETWEEN LEBANON AND SYRIA

Lebanon Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji on Thursday met with French Ambassador to Lebanon Herve Magro, who handed him a copy of the documents and maps of the French archive that are related to the Lebanese-Syrian border, according to Lebanese media reports

The move comes “at Lebanon’s request and based on the promise that French President Emmanuel Macron had made to President Joseph Aoun during his latest visit to France,” the French Ministry .

“These documents and maps will help Lebanon in the process of demarcating its land border with Syria,” the French Foreign Ministry was quoted as saying.

Syrian and Lebanese Defense Ministers signed an agreement on border demarcation and security matters during a meeting organized and hosted by Saudi Arabian Defense Minister in Jeddah.

This development comes after Lebanon and Syria signed an agreement on border demarcation and to boost coordination between the two countries regarding security along their tense frontier, the Saudi Press Agency reported on March 28

The deal signed by the Lebanese and Syrian defense ministers in Saudi Arabia late came after clashes in border areas earlier in March left several people dead and dozens wounded on both sides.

The plan for border demarcation also comes after the ouster in early December of the 54-year Assad family rule in Syria, leading to tensions along the frontier where Lebanon’s Hezbollah group was active on both sides of the border during Syria’s 14-year conflict. Hezbollah had been fighting in Syria alongside Assad during the conflict that has left half a million people dead.

The deal also comes after the 14-month Israel-Hezbollah war that weakened the Iran-backed group in Lebanon.

Complex issue

MAP of Lebanon and Syria. The borders are marked in Red

The Lebanon-Syria border is a complex and often contentious area.

Ousted Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad and his father , refused to discuss border demarcation with Lebanon. His father, former President Hafez al- Assad was quoted as saying, ” Syria and Lebanon are one country with two heads of state.”

Border Length and Geography

The border stretches approximately 375 kilometers (233 miles).

It runs from the Mediterranean Sea in the west to the mountainous regions in the east.

Historical Context

The border was established during the French Mandate in the early 20th century.

It has been a source of tension, particularly during the Lebanese Civil War and subsequent conflicts.

Current Status

The border is not fully demarcated, leading to disputes over specific areas.

Both countries have engaged in negotiations to clarify the border, but progress has been slow.

International Involvement

The United Nations has occasionally been involved in monitoring the border area.

Regional dynamics, including the influence of various political groups, complicate the situation.

Recent Developments

There have been reports of increased military presence and infrastructure development along the border.

Ongoing security concerns, including smuggling and refugee movements, impact border management.

The situation remains fluid, with both countries navigating their bilateral relations amid broader regional issues.

Lebanon’s Defense Minister Michel Menassa was scheduled to visit Damascus last March, but his visit was postponed at the request of the Syrian authorities. It remains to be seen whether Syria is really sincere over the border demarcation issue, or meant to appease Saudi Arabia, Sami Haddad, a Lebanese political analyst familiar with the border demarcation issue, told Ya Libnan