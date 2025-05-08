Macron urges Syria’s al-Sharaa to protect all Syrians during Elysée visit

Syria’s new interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa met French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysée Palace in Paris on Wednesday during first trip to Europe since coming to power in December. Macron urged Sharaa to protect all Syrians “without exception” after recent attacks against the Alawite and Druze minority groups in Syria.

Alarm over clashes that have claimed victims among minority communities have overshadowed the first months of the new government since it overthrew longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in December.

Macron has been criticised for hosting a figure seen by some as a jihadist-turned-politician on his first official visit to a European country.

But the French president insisted engagement was essential and offered hope of a gradual easing of the Assad-era sanctions against Damascus.

Macron said he had told Sharaa in talks that he “must do everything to assure the protection of all Syrians without exception” after “unacceptable” killings that affected the Alawite and Druze minorities in recent months.

He said that while Paris was “not giving lessons”, the “crimes had profoundly shocked the friends of Syria”.

The French president also told Sharaa he must “ensure that the perpetrators” of the recent violence be “prosecuted and tried”, adding that the EU must “systematically sanction the perpetrators of these crimes”.

Sectarian clashes in March, in which more than 1,700 people were killed, mostly among Assad’s Alawite minority, sparked international condemnation and doubts over Syria’s new path.

More recent clashes involving Druze fighters and NGO reports of abuses have also raised doubts about the interim government’s ability to control extremists.

‘Gradual lifting of sanctions’

Adding to the pressure, Israel has launched hundreds of strikes on the country since Assad’s overthrow, including one near the presidential palace in Damascus on Friday.

Macron said the strikes were not in Israel’s interests. “As for bombings and incursions, I think it’s bad practice. You don’t ensure your country’s security by violating the territorial integrity of your neighbours.”

Indirect talks with Israel

Sharaa said that Syria was holding “indirect talks” with Israel to calm tensions and “try to contain the situation so it does not reach the point where it escapes the control of both sides”.

Macron meanwhile called for a continuation of “the gradual lifting of European economic sanctions” if the new Islamist authorities stabilise the country.

Sharaa said there was no justification for maintaining European sanctions on Syria.

Sharaa meets “Caesar”

President Ahmad al-Sharaa met Wednesday, with Farid al-Madhan, known as “Caesar,” on the sidelines of his visit to France. Caesar helped document horrific torture under Assad. The Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act of 2019, also known as the Caesar Act, is the US legislation that sanctions the former Syrian government, including the former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, for war crimes against the Syrian population. The Act was signed into law by President Trump in December 2019, and came into force on June 17, 2020

Madhan revealed his identity in February during an interview with broadcaster Al Jazeera. He fled Syria in 2013 with some 55,000 graphic images including photographs showing emaciated bodies and people with their eyes gouged out.

‘Ready to make commitments’

Sharaa and other top Syrian officials, who took power after the fall of Assad in December, have roots in the al Qaeda and ISIS jihadist networks.

They are under pressure from Europe to show they are serious about protecting human rights as Damascus seeks the full lifting of sanctions.

Sharaa headed the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) which spearheaded Assad’s downfall after 14 years of civil war.

He is still subject to a UN travel ban and France most likely had to request an exemption from the United Nations, as was the case for his recent trips to Turkey and Saudi Arabia, according to a source familiar with the matter.

France, a former colonial-era ruler of Syria, is eyeing an opportunity to increase its influence in the country after years of Russian presence, with French companies also seeking contracts.

Last week, French logistics giant CMA CGM signed a 30-year contract to develop and operate the port of Latakia.

Closely watching Sharaa’s progress

Macron made clear France would be closely watching Sharaa’s progress. “Mr President, I count on you,” he said.

The invitation to Sharaa caused controversy in France, with far-right leader Marine Le Pen accusing Macron of hosting talks with “a jihadist” in a “provocative and irresponsible” meeting.

On the traditional right, the head of the right-wing Republicans in parliament, Laurent Wauquiez, denounced the meeting as “a serious error“.

“We don’t welcome leaders who are former terrorists and members of organisations that want to attack France,” he said.

But Macron strongly defended the invitation.

“He has put an end to a regime that we condemned and fought against and he is ready to make commitments. The first actions have led to results,” Macron said.

The minorities in Syria face existential threat if al-Sharaa does not deliver on his promises of protecting them . According to Middle East political analysts Macron should use this opportunity to demand concrete action from his regime.” The international community can no longer tolerate empty promises—it’s time for real change, ” a political analyst was quoted as saying.

“France, alongside its European allies, should also push for independent monitoring and verification mechanisms to ensure that promises translate into real progress, and that the rights of all citizens—especially vulnerable minorities—are fully protected”, he added

