Hamas, Hezbollah commanders killed in Israeli strikes in South Lebanon

Hamas mourned the death of Khaled al-Ahmad Wednesday afternoon, in a massive public march that set off from Imam Ali Mosque in the Villas area of ​​Sidon. The march was attended by the movement’s official in Lebanon, Jihad Taha, and representatives of Lebanese political parties and Palestinian factions.

An early morning Israeli strike killed top operations officer of Hamas a r , a day after attack eliminates senior logistics commander for Hezbollah, according to media reports.

Khaled Ahmad al-Ahmad, a Hamas commander was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the southern coastal Lebanese city of Sidon early Wednesday morning, the Israeli military revealed .

he reportedly , served as chief of operations of Hamas in the group’s western sector in Lebanon

He reportedly was involved in transferring weapons to carry out attacks against Israel, ” according to Israeli media

⭕️ كتائب القسام:



– نزف القائد القسامي الميداني خالد أحمد الأحمد "أبو إبراهيم" (من بلدة نحف الفلسطينية المحتلة – قضاء عكا)، والذي ارتقى شهيداً ضمن معركة طوفان الأقصى، فجر اليوم الأربعاء؛ إثر عملية اغتيال نفّذتها طائرات الغدر الصهيونية على مدينة صيدا جنوب لبنان.



Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said an “enemy drone” hit a car in the Sidon’s Villas neighborhood, near the Imam Ali Mosque.

Adnan Muhammad Sadiq Harb, Hezbollah’s commander of the logistical support unit in Hezbollah’s Badr unit

Israeli strike in the Nabatieh region “eliminated the Adnan Muhammad Sadiq Harb, Hezbollah’s commander of the logistical support unit in Hezbollah’s Badr unit, which operates in the northern Litani area in Lebanon,” the Israeli military said in a post on Telegram.

Harb was reportedly responsible for supplying weapons to Hezbollah units and for rebuilding the group’s military infrastructure south of the Litani River, Israel’s military said, calling his activities a “blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

