Macron must demand accountability, not empty promises from Sharaa, during his visit to France

“In light of President Sharaa’s upcoming visit to France, it is crucial for President Macron to use this opportunity not just for diplomatic pleasantries, but to demand concrete action from his regime. The international community can no longer tolerate empty promises—it’s time for real change.”

By : Ya Libnan Editorial Board

As President Ahmed Sharaa makes his first official visit to a European nation, France must seize this opportunity to push for real commitments—not rehearsed platitudes. For far too long, his regime has marginalized minorities, many of whom now face an existential threat. France, as a nation that upholds human rights and democratic values, cannot afford to roll out the red carpet without demanding change in return.

This visit should not be treated as a routine diplomatic engagement. It must be a test of Sharaa’s sincerity as a unifying leader. Empty rhetoric cannot mask the suffering endured by vulnerable communities under his rule. If he truly seeks legitimacy on the global stage, he must show the courage to embrace reform and protect all citizens equally.

In particular, the ongoing attacks against the Druze and Alawite communities must stop immediately. These groups have long been targeted, and their persecution has escalated in recent months. Those responsible must be prosecuted—not shielded by political convenience or sectarian bias.

Moreover, Sharaa’s self-appointment as both president and prime minister without any election speaks volumes about his true intentions. Claiming it will take five years to create a new constitution—something that could be achieved in days with the help of AI and modern legal expertise—is not reform; it’s a delay tactic. Democracy cannot be postponed indefinitely. This is not a genuine transition—it is Assadism in a new package.

France, alongside its European allies, should not only demand clear timelines for democratic elections and constitutional reforms, but also push for international oversight through the United Nations or the European Union. Independent monitoring and verification mechanisms must be in place to ensure that promises translate into real progress, and that the rights of all citizens—especially vulnerable minorities—are fully protected.

Above all, France and the West must not rush to lift sanctions. These measures remain a key source of leverage. Any easing of restrictions must be conditioned on tangible, verified steps toward reform—including an end to repression, the protection of minorities, a credible constitutional process, and a clear path to free elections. To do otherwise would reward authoritarianism and betray those still fighting for justice and dignity.

Now is the time for action—not hollow promises. Legitimacy comes not from foreign visits or speeches, but from the will of the people, freely expressed and fully respected.