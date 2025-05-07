India fires missiles into Pakistani-controlled territory, killing at least 8 people, including a child

A city view of Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-administrated Kashmir, May 7, 2025 Stringer via Reuters

India fired missiles into Pakistani-controlled territory in several locations arl Wednesday, killing at least eight people including a child, Pakistani authorities said. India said it was striking the infrastructure used by militants. Tensions have soared between the nuclear-armed neighbors since last month’s massacre of tourists in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir.

Summary

Pakistan has formally warned the United Nations that it reserves the right to respond to India’s missile strikes “at a time and place of its choosing in accordance with its right to self-defence, as enshrined in Article 51 of the UN Charter”.

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN in New York informed the President of the Security Council, the President of the General Assembly, and the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Islamabad accused India of “blatant aggression” in violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and international law, warning that such actions endanger regional and international peace.

India’s army said Wednesday that three civilians had been killed overnight by artillery fired by Pakistan’s army along their de facto Line of Control border with contested Kashmir.

“During the night of May 06-07… Pakistan Army resorted to arbitrary firing including artillery shelling from posts across the Line of Control and IB (international border) opposite Jammu and Kashmir”, the army said in a statement.

“Three innocent civilians lost their lives in indiscriminate firing/shelling”, it added, saying that the Indian army is “responding in proportionate manner”.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has spoken with his counterparts from India and Pakistan, encouraging both sides to engage in discussions to settle an escalating military confrontation, the White House said Tuesday.

“He is encouraging India and Pakistan to re-open a channel between their leadership to defuse the situation and prevent further escalation,” said US National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes in a statement, after India carried out air strikes on Pakistani soil.

India’s SpiceJet says it cancelled flights to Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir’s main city, and to the cities of Dharamshala, Leh, Jammu and Amritsar in northern India after their airports were “closed until further notice.”

Two other Indian airlines also said they were cancelling their flights to the airports till possibly later Wednesday.

Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval briefed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio shortly after New Delhi’s strikes on Pakistan, the Indian embassy in Washington said Tuesday.

“India’s actions have been focused and precise,” the embassy said in a statement, adding that Rubio, who is also currently the acting US national security advisor, had been briefed “on the actions taken.”

France 24